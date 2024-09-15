Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

UEIC stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

