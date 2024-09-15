Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
UEIC stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.86 million. Research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.
