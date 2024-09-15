Unizen Trading Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,625,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

