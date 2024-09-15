US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTRE opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $50.08.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1621 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

