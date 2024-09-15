USDD (USDD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. USDD has a market cap of $731.14 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00256699 BTC.
About USDD
USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 733,219,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,219,946 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDD’s official website is usdd.io.
USDD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.
