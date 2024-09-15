Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

USIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.71. Usio has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Usio worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

