Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,466,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.