Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

