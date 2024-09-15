VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 299,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 439,871 shares.The stock last traded at $274.34 and had previously closed at $270.82.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.42 and a 200-day moving average of $314.18.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.