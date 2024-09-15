VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $237.52 and last traded at $236.01. Approximately 2,278,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,507,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.90.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

