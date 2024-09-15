Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCRB opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 776.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

