Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCRB opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $79.73.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
