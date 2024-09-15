Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.