Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $83.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

