Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,881,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,294,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.