Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.45% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $399,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $195.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

