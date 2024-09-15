Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 199,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

