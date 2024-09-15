Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Raised by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 6.0% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.