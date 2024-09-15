Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 16.6% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $133,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $171.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

