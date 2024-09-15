Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Venture Trading Down 0.7 %

VEMLY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Venture has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Venture Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.8927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

