Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 39.4% in August

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 98,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

