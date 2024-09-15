Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 168.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,296. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

