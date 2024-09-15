Verge Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $63.88 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,023.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.00543500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00107618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00282440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00079831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

