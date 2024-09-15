Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $16,843,806. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $485.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.85 and a 52-week high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.