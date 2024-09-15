Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 26th

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Vertiv has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

