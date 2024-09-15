Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $196.29

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.29 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 130.59 ($1.71). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 131.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 15,330 shares trading hands.

Victoria Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.84. The company has a market capitalization of £149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -140.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

