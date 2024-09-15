Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 7.2%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 1,111,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,866,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

