Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.60. 9,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $589.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.