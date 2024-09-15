Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Virios Therapeutics from $0.40 to $0.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.19 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

