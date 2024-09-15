Vista Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $923.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average of $833.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.