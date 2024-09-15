Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $248,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,683,000 after purchasing an additional 393,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,321,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,552,000 after buying an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,066,009 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,679,000 after buying an additional 1,080,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after buying an additional 268,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.