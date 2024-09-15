Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Absci worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Absci by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,794 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth $5,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $2,386,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Absci Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.21. Absci Co. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 2,838.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

