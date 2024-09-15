Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $91,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

