Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives $55.82 Average PT from Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.17.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vital Energy by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

