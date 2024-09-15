Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

