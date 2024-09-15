Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vital Farms
In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vital Farms Stock Performance
NASDAQ VITL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Vital Farms Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
