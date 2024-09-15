Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 122.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of VTS stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.24. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

