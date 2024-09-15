Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $340.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.98 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $12,668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

