Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CFO Sells $26,066.88 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CFO Alec Davidian sold 36,204 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,400 shares in the company, valued at $604,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PET opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,880.60%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PET shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wag! Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wag! Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.