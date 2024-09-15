Walken One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Walken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Walken has a market cap of $912,270.05 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 894,828,553 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

