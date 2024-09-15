Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,787 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKEW opened at $60.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

