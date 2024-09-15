Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,422 Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Canna-Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNGL. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 200,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canna-Global Acquisition

In other Canna-Global Acquisition news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL opened at $10.16 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

