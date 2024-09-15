Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Aerovate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTE. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTE shares. Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

