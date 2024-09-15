Warberg Asset Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.76% of Roth Ch Acquisition V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 178,653 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.