Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

DT Cloud Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.