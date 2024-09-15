Warberg Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 172.08% and a negative net margin of 606.47%.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.