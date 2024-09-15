Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.09% of Waste Management worth $75,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $208.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

