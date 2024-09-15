WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Hits $104.53 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. WAX has a market cap of $104.53 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,249,467,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,321,340 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,249,049,094.972166 with 3,496,135,977.987279 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03088463 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,834,185.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

