Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,905 Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 76,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Capital Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $25.11 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

