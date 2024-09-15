Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

TGT stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

