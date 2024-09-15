Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSMD. McCarthy & Cox bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 187.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JSMD opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $72.53.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

