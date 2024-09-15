Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $35.59 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,238 shares of company stock valued at $27,776,572 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

