Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

DSI stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

